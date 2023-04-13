DC visits check-posts, H.D. Kote election office

April 13, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: To ensure maximum measures to ensure safe elections, Deputy Commissioner Dr. K.V. Rajendra, who is also the District Electoral Officer, paid a surprise visit to Harohalli check-post near Jayapura and Kenchamalli check-post this morning.

While the Harohalli check-post comes under Chamundeshwari Assembly segment, the Kenchamalli check-post comes under H.D. Kote segment.

The DC sought information from the officials deployed at check-posts on arrangements in place to ensure free and fair elections. He issued suitable instructions to electoral officers and the Police on the maintenance of essential registers.

Asking the check-post staff to behave courteously with the public, Dr. Rajendra enquired about the basic facilities provided to them. “Inform people about stringent measures and maintain the incoming and outgoing records in a transparent manner. Alert the flying squad and static surveillance teams if there are any suspicious movement so that cases are immediately booked,” he added.

H.D. Kote Tahsildar Mahesh Kumar and other officers were present. Later, Dr. Rajendra headed to the office of H.D. Kote Election Officer and sought information about electoral processes at Taluk level. He inspected the records of voter ID cards, new voters, postal ballot and other pre-poll arrangements.