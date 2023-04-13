Poll security beefed up

April 13, 2023

District Electoral Officer Dr. K.V. Rajendra inspects check-posts

Mysore/Mysuru: The coming Assembly elections are likely to see maximum deployment of security personnel including Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) with other Paramilitary Forces in Mysuru city and district limits.

More than 1,000 personnel are expected to be deployed in stages for the single-phase polling and a part of the personnel have already arrived and have begun their surveillance work at key check-posts and vulnerable areas. The Forces, along with the city and District Police, are conducting route marches all along the city and district to instil confidence among the voters and to inspire them to participate in the electoral process in a free and fair manner.

Of the Forces, a majority of them are from other State and officials involved in poll preparations disclosed that Mysuru has its own strength of about 3,000 security personnel that are a usable force. This number is over and above the personnel deployed in railway protection units.

Apart from the City Corporation and District limits, the security personnel will keep an eye on the electoral process in revenue areas and Zilla Panchayat limits, city and district roads, State and National Highways and inter-State check-posts. Assisting them will be the city and district Police, City Armed Reserve, District Armed Reserve, Karnataka State Reserve Police, Commando Force, Traffic and Women’s Wing.

Picture shows Deputy Commissioner Dr. K.V. Rajendra interacting with an official during his inspection of a check-post in the district this morning.

More than 1,000 personnel

According to City Police Commissioner Ramesh Banoth, three CISF Companies having 80 gun-toting personnel in each Company (240 personnel) have already arrived in the city limits — for Phase-1 security — and four more Companies (320 personnel) will arrive in a day or two for Phase-II security and they will camp in Mysuru till the election process ends.

While over 800 security personnel will watch over the city, the district limits will be secured by five Companies of CISF personnel. Eight more Companies of Para Military Forces will arrive soon in the district to man the 40 inter-district and inter-State check-posts in addition to District Armed Reserve and KSRP.

Route marches to dispel fears

Route marches, inspections, check-post vigil have already started and the route marches are being held at all areas irrespective of the sensitive nature of the booths/polling stations.

Last evening, the armed personnel conducted route marches on the H.D. Kote Road and Srirampura Ring Road Junction. Within the City Police limits, officers above Assistant Sub-Inspectors (ASI), Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) and City Police Commissioner have been involved in the route marches and also the inspection of sensitive booths.

This morning, a team led by City Police Commissioner Ramesh Banoth and comprising Devaraja Sub-Division ACP Shanthamallappa, Narasimharaja ACP C.K. Ashwathnarayan, Krishnaraja ACP S.E. Gangadharaswamy and Vijayanagar Sub-Division ACP Gajendra Prasad visited the Hinkal Government School where a polling booth will be set up. They are also scheduled to visit cluster booths, sensitive and hyper-sensitive booths in the due course.

Superintendent of Police Seema Latkar and Additional SP Dr. B.N. Nandini too are conducting route marches in the district limits to instil confidence among voters. Yesterday, accompanied by para military forces, they visited the Yelwal village and interacted with villagers.

Critical, sensitive, hyper-sensitive booths identified

In addition to the security apparatus, home guards will also be put to use. Sources disclosed that the number of critical polling booths has also been identified. “Already, critical, sensitive and hyper-sensitive booths have been identified.

The vulnerability of a booth is determined keeping in view the community profile, earlier offences reported in the area, caste profile, etc. The Election Commission is already carrying out a vulnerability-mapping exercise,” a senior officer said.