Legislative Council Elections from South Graduates’ Constituency: Training begins for Presiding Officers

June 7, 2022

CM’s visit tomorrow; Former CMs Siddharamaiah, H.D. Kumaraswamy already in Mysuru

Mysore/Mysuru: Even as campaigning has gathered steam for elections to the Legislative Council polls from the South Graduates’ Constituency with major political parties and their leaders reaching out to the voters with a list of assurances, the District Administration has begun conducting training programmes for Presiding Officers and Polling Booth Officers.

The training session was held yesterday at Maharani’s Women’s Commerce and Management College on Valmiki Road in Vinayakanagar (Paduvarahalli) in city from 11 am to 1.30 pm. Another training programme for Election Officers will be imparted by Poll Observers tomorrow (June 8).

Over 150 designated poll staff were briefed about vehicle arrangements, voting patterns, duties and responsibilities during the counting of votes and other related issues. In all, there will be 66 Polling Booths in Mysuru district, including 43 within the city limits. The mustering process will be held on June 12 at the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) Office and Taluk Offices.

De-mustering will be held on June 13, the polling day. Voting will be held from 8 am to 4 pm and counting will be taken up on June 15, from 8 am.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr. Bagadi Gautham and Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Dr. B.S. Manjunathaswamy briefed the polling staff while Election Tahsildar B. Ramprasad and DC Office Tahsildar Nischay imparted the training.