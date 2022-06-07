CM to visit city tomorrow

June 7, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Top leaders of all the three major parties — BJP, Congress and JD(S) — have intensified their campaigns seeking votes for their candidates in Council polls. While former Chief Ministers Siddharamaiah and H.D. Kumaraswamy are in city seeking votes for their party candidates, CM Basavaraj Bommai will be visiting Mysuru tomorrow (June 8).

He will leave HAL Airport, Bengaluru, in a helicopter at 9.30 am and will land at Mysore Airport in Mandakalli at 10.20 am. The CM is scheduled to attend various programmes organised by BJP. First, he will attend a meeting of divisional party leaders at Hotel Lalitha Mahal Palace from 11 am to 12 noon and later will attend a voters’ meeting at Rajendra Kalamandira on Ramanuja Road from 12.15 pm to 1.45 pm.

The CM is scheduled to visit Suttur Mutt at 1.50 pm for a luncheon with Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji. Basavaraj Bommai will return to Bengaluru at 2.30 pm.