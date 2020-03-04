Leopard cubs found in sugarcane field
News

Leopard cubs found in sugarcane field

March 4, 2020

T. Narasipur: Leopard cubs, said to be born about eight days ago were found while harvesting sugarcane in the field of one Nanjundegowda at Tumbala village in T. Narasipur taluk, creating panic among the villagers about the presence of adult leopards in the vicinity.

Forest Department officials, who rushed to the spot, have rescued the cubs and shifted them to safety. It may be recalled that the presence of leopards at Tumbala and surrounding villages had created a sense of fear among the villagers previously too and the Forest Department had successfully captured three leopards in the region.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching