Leopard cubs found in sugarcane field

March 4, 2020

T. Narasipur: Leopard cubs, said to be born about eight days ago were found while harvesting sugarcane in the field of one Nanjundegowda at Tumbala village in T. Narasipur taluk, creating panic among the villagers about the presence of adult leopards in the vicinity.

Forest Department officials, who rushed to the spot, have rescued the cubs and shifted them to safety. It may be recalled that the presence of leopards at Tumbala and surrounding villages had created a sense of fear among the villagers previously too and the Forest Department had successfully captured three leopards in the region.