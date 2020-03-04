CM to present Budget tomorrow

March 4, 2020

Bengaluru: Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, who holds the Finance portfolio, will present the State Budget on March 5 (tomorrow).

The CM is expected to give top priority to irrigation, agriculture and welfare schemes when he presents his seventh Budget across four terms.

The irrigation sector is expected to land the lion’s share with an allocation of at least Rs. 25,000 crore, followed by the agriculture sector. Yediyurappa is also expected to spell out populist schemes for the poor.

Meanwhile, the Congress party has withdrawn its protest in the Assembly against BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal’s statement against freedom fighter H.S. Doreswamy. The Congresss party said it will cooperate in the Budget Session tomorrow.

