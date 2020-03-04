National AWSAR Prize for CSIR-CFTRI Researcher
March 4, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: M.L. Bhavya, a Ph.D Scholar in the Mysuru-based Council of Scientific and Industrial Research – Central Food Technological Research Institute (CSIR-CFTRI), has bagged the third prize in the AWSAR competition held by the Ministry of Science and Technology, New Delhi. 

‘Augmenting Writing Skills for Articulating Research (AWSAR)’ is being held from the past two years and is a national level competition to promote science writing among researchers across the country. Researchers have to submit an essay in simple and easily understable English about their research. The best 100 essays will be given a prize of Rs.10,000 and the top three essays will be given an award too.

‘Lights-Sound-Action,’ an essay by M.L. Bhavya, has been adjudged the third best essay and carries a cash prize of Rs. 25,000.

M.L. Bhavya is seen with Dr. KSMS Raghavarao (extreme right), Director, CSIR-CFTRI and her guide Dr. Umesh Hebbar.

Bhavya received the prize from Dr. Harshvardhan, Minister of Science & Technology, Earth Sciences and Health and Family Welfare, on  Feb.28 at the National Science Day function held in New Delhi.

Besides, three more young women researchers of CFTRI have been placed among the first hundred and the Institute is the third among the institutions that have received more than two prizes in the country, according to a press release from A.S.K.V.S. Sharma, Coordinator, Information & Publicity, CFTRI.

