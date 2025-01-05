Leopard scare at Mysuru Infosys Campus: Fifth day of search yields no results

January 5, 2025

Employees continue to work from home

Mysuru: Forest Department’s combing operation to trace and capture the elusive leopard spotted at the Infosys campus in Mysuru at approximately 4.30 am on Dec. 31 has entered its fifth day, with no significant breakthrough yet. The leopard continues to evade capture, adding to the challenges faced by the Department.

A team of over 40 personnel from the Leopard Task Force (LTF) and Elephant Task Force (ETF), under the guidance of senior officers, including the Conservator of Forests (CF) and Deputy Conservators of Forests (DCFs), has been stationed at the sprawling 350-acre Infosys campus.

They are conducting intensive combing operations, patrolling the premises, and monitoring CCTV footage along with camera traps. Despite these efforts, there have been no sightings or evidence of fresh pug marks within the campus.

In a bid to intensify the search, the Department carried out a ‘sweep’ combing operation involving a larger team of 80 personnel. The operation covered extensive areas within the campus but failed to yield any trace of the leopard.

To aid in the search, 12 camera traps have been strategically installed across the campus, and two cages have been set up in locations the leopard is likely to frequent. A drone equipped with a thermal camera was also deployed to scan for the animal’s movements. However, none of these measures have captured any sign of the leopard.

As the leopard continues to remain elusive, Infosys employees have been advised to work from home as a precautionary measure to ensure their safety.

Leopards are renowned for their agility and exceptional climbing abilities. They often carry their prey onto trees to secure it from scavengers. These big cats can leap forward up to 20 feet in a single bound and jump 10 feet straight up.

Given these traits, it is speculated that the leopard may have already left the campus. However, the Forest Department is leaving no stone unturned and continues its combing operation to confirm whether the animal is still within the premises.