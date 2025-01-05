Expansion of Mysore Airport runway: KIADB directed to expedite land acquisition

January 5, 2025

Cost of NH-766 realignment to facilitate longer runway goes up from Rs. 510 crore to Rs. 800 crore

Mysuru: The Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board (KIADB) has been directed to expedite the transfer of land required for the expansion of Mysore Airport, including the runway upgrade and associated facilities.

The issue was discussed at the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) meeting for the first quarter of 2024-25, held at Abdul Nazeer Sab Hall of the Mysuru Zilla Panchayat (ZP). The meeting was chaired by Union Minister for Steel and Heavy Industries, H.D. Kumaraswamy.

He emphasised that work on the Airport expansion would commence as soon as the necessary land is handed over.

DC G. Lakshmikanth Reddy provided updates on the project, stating that out of the required land for Airport expansion, 150 acres have been acquired and efforts are underway to secure the remaining 40 acres.

Airports Authority of India (AAI) has requested realignment of Mysuru–Nanjangud stretch of National Highway-766 to accommodate the extended runway. The initial project estimate of Rs. 510 crore has now escalated to Rs. 800 crore, the DC said.

Cost escalation

The runway extension will increase its length from the current 1,740 meters to 2,750 meters in first phase, enabling the operation of larger aircraft. While the AAI had committed to funding the project with an initial allocation of Rs. 510 crore, the cost escalation has created uncertainty regarding the funding of the additional Rs. 290 crore required.

National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) officials told the meeting that a Detailed Project Report (DPR) has been submitted to AAI for approval. The decision on sharing the additional costs will be made jointly by AAI and NHAI. Additional challenges include the presence of irrigation canals cutting through the land, requiring realignment or diversion at an estimated cost of Rs. 70 crore. High-tension power lines along the stretch may need underground cabling to avoid right-of-way issues, with a preliminary estimate of Rs. 79 crore for the task.

Flyover construction

NHAI is set to construct a flyover at the junction of the Mysuru-Bengaluru Highway and the Outer Ring Road, near Manipal Hospital Junction, to ensure smoother traffic flow. Kumaraswamy was informed that the project is estimated to cost Rs. 120 crore. The work is expected to begin within six months, following the finalisation of the tender and awarding of the contract.

Jal Jeevan mission

Discussing the Centre’s Jal Jeevan Mission, Kumaraswamy called for periodic water quality checks to ensure safe drinking water in villages. Under the Pradhan Mantri MUDRA Yojana, he noted that loans of up to Rs. 10 lakh are provided for entrepreneurs in trade, services and agriculture, with Rs. 2,902 crore disbursed in Mysuru district this year.

He urged the Agriculture Department to educate farmers on achieving higher crop yields at reduced costs under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana and directed the Veterinary Department to ensure proper distribution of fodder kits and vaccinations for livestock.

MP and MLA recommendations

Chamarajanagar MP Sunil Bose called for upgrading and electrifying the Mysuru-Chamarajanagar railway section and converting the H.D. Kote-Bavali Road into a National Highway, citing increased traffic density. He also expressed concerns over unscientific pipeline works under the AMRUT scheme.

Hunsur MLA G.D. Harish Gowda criticised banks for delaying loans to approved beneficiaries under various Govt. Schemes and urged the Lead Bank Manager to address the issue.

The meeting was attended by MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, MLAs K. Harishgowda and T.S. Srivatsa, ZP CEO K.M. Gayathri, City Police Commissioner Seema Latkar and other officials.