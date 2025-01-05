Constitution is India’s soul: Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan

January 5, 2025

Of 106 amendments: 76 by Congress, 22 by BJP Governments, says MP Govind Karjol

Mysuru: Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan hailed the Constitution of India as the soul of the country, with a strong emphasis on values and tradition.

He was addressing the gathering after inaugurating a seminar on the book titled ‘Samvidhana Badalayisiddu Yaaru’ (who changed the constitution), authored by P. Vikas Kumar in Kannada, organised by Citizens For Social Justice at Indian Medical Association (IMA) auditorium at J.K. Grounds in the city this morning.

Khan, delivering the main address, said, “Dr. B.R. Ambedkar was the Chairman of the Constitution Drafting Committee,

and the Constitution was adopted three years after the country gained independence. There is only a provision to amend the Constitution, not to change it. By studying the Indian Constitution deeply, one can gain immense knowledge and understand the potential of the country.”

Former Deputy Chief Minister and sitting Chitradurga (SC Reserved Constituency) MP M. Govind Karjol noted that the Constitution has undergone 106 amendments, with 76 amendments made during the tenure of the Congress Government, 14 during the tenure of Prime Minister Atal Behari Vajpayee, and 8 during the tenure of the current PM, Narendra Modi.

“Interestingly, the Constitution was amended during the tenure of Prime Minister Indira Gandhi solely to evade the bindings of the Allahabad High Court order, which barred Indira Gandhi from contesting elections,” said Karjol.

Congress has been persistently accusing the BJP of insulting Dr. B.R. Ambedkar and attempting to change the Constitution. However, the reality is that Congress has been misleading the Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST) in the country for political gain.

In his advice to Dalits, Karjol emphasised that the community should not succumb to the trappings of Congress, which promotes a servile attitude. Otherwise, one shall remain enslaved for eternity, as highlighted by Ambedkar.

Karjol stated that there are 101 sub-castes among SCs, but Congress has kept them in the dark out of fear of losing the vote bank.

Mysuru-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar said the core of the Constitution lies in Mysuru, which can be understood by delving into its history.

“As per the recommendations of the Miller Committee in 1918, the Maharaja of Mysore introduced the reservation system. During discussions on providing reservations, Dr. Ambedkar considered the recommendations of the Miller Committee. However, a particular party and family have been misusing the Constitution,” he said.

Author of the book, Vikas Kumar described the Constitution as a sacred scripture, which is unfortunately being misused for settling political scores. It is now time to tell the truth, with Congress having amended the Constitution the most times. Yet, the people are being misled, concealing the facts.