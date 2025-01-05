Knights in Khaki: Annual awards presented to Police personnel

January 5, 2025

Mysuru: Police personnel deployed in Law and Order, Crime, Traffic and Women wings were honoured during the 48th ‘Knights in Khaki’ Police Shield Presentation Ceremony held at Nityotsava Convention Centre located at Krishnamurthypuram in city yesterday.

The awardees included Siddappaji (CCRB), D. Vinay Kumar (Law and Order), P. Kumar (CDR), K.J. Arjun (Law and Order – Vijayanagar Police Station), Rubina Nadaf (Women’s Police Station), T.C. Lakshmi (Jayalakshmipuram Police Station), R. Manjula (NR Traffic Police) and Mylari (VV Puram Traffic Police Station).

Speaking on the occasion, Mysuru-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, who expressed his happiness over recommencing the event, which stalled for a couple of years owing to COVID-19, said that the very presence of Police personnel in any place will make one feel secure.

“There is an immense respect to khaki as they work every day in full commitment to protect the society which deserves appreciation,” he added.

Deputy Commissioner G. Lakshmikanth Reddy said recognising the Police personnel working at the base level was a great encouragement and appreciated the organisers honouring those who work hard in extreme situations to protect the people.

City Police Commissioner Seema Latkar, who spoke on the occasion, said that people recognising Police for their service was a rare occasion.

“There are about 14 lakh people in Mysuru city for which there are about 3,000 Police personnel and among them, only 1,500 personnel work in close contact with the public. Often Police face tough situation while on duty to ensure safety of the society and protecting the public properties. Despite facing danger, the Police personnel have stood firm to protect the society. Police personnel from Constables to ASIs work closely with public and form the very foundation of the Police Dept.,” she added.

MRT-21 Chairman Tr. K.A. Mohan Raj, Round Table Area 13 Chairman Tr. Kumarpal Jain, Ladies Circle Area 13 Chairperson Cr. Komal Kataria, Vice-Chairperson Cr. K.S. Nagashree, MLC-09 Chairperson Cr. Sanjana Sriharsha, MRT-21 Vice-Chairman Tr. Akshay Koneri, Treasurer Tr. M.S. Suhas, Members Tr. Nikhilesh Mallikarjun, Tr. Ranjith Kumar, Tr. H.H. Ram and others were present.