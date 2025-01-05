6,302 candidates get through K-SET

January 5, 2025

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) on Saturday announced the K-SET (Karnataka State Eligibility Test) result for appointment of Assistant Professors in First Grade Colleges, according to which 6,302 candidates are successful.

The KEA had conducted the K-SET exam on Nov. 24, 2024 at centres spread across the State in a total of 41 subjects coming under Arts, Science and Commerce departments.

According to KEA Director H. Prasanna, out of the 1,06,433 candidates who had registered, 89,416 candidates had appeared for the exam held on Nov. 24. Out of the 6,302 successful candidates 3,275 are men, 3,020 are women, 7 are from transgender community and 293 are physically-challenged persons. The pass percentage stands at 7 percent, he added.

Prasanna further said that the eligibility list has been prepared as per UGC guidelines and State reservation norms and the eligibility certificates will be issued to all successful candidates after verification of their academic records.