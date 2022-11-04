Leopard, which attacked biker, Forest staff in K.R. Nagar, captured
November 4, 2022

Forest personnel from Mysuru tranquillise the animal

K.R. Nagar: Tension prevailed at K.R. Nagar town as a wild leopard attacked a bike rider and a Forest staff this morning.

About 5 am, a resident of the town, who went to his under construction house to do curing works, saw the leopard sitting in front of the house and the shocked resident began to scream and fled from the spot alerting others. Soon, a man came near the spot with his dog and the leopard tried to attack him but the man fled with his dog. The leopard then attacked a man riding his bike causing him to fall from his bike and then hid inside a few overgrown bushes at a vacant site.

A huge crowd gathered at the spot causing a lot of inconvenience to the local Forest personnel, who had arrived by then to capture the wild cat. As the crowd pelted stones on the leopard, it attacked a Forest staff causing minor injuries to him.

Finally, staff from Mysuru Forest Department arrived and at about 12.15 pm, tranquillised the leopard and captured it. It was put into a cage and shifted in a vehicle when we went to press.

