Cabinet approves Rs. 50 crore to set up Kidwai Hospital in Mysuru

November 4, 2022

Bengaluru: Taking forward its determination for providing better treatment and care of cancer patients, the State Government has approved sanction of Rs. 50 crore for the establishment of a regional Kidwai Memorial Hospital in PKTB Sanatorium premises on KRS road at Mysuru.

The State Cabinet, which met on Thursday, discussed a proposal submitted by Bengaluru’s Kidwai Memorial Institute of Oncology to set up a 350-bed Peripheral Cancer Care Centre in Mysuru at a cost of Rs. 60 crore. But the Cabinet, while accepting the proposal on Hospital at Mysuru, limited the cost to Rs. 50 crore and gave nod for the project.

It may be mentioned here that Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha and MLA L. Nagendra had appealed the Government for establishment of Kidwai Cancer Hospital in Mysuru, which would benefit patients from districts of Mysuru region.

More recently, MP Simha had met Health and Medical Education Minister Dr. K. Sudhakar during his visit to the city late last month and presented a memorandum to him seeking release of Rs.50 crore for setting up of the Cancer Hospital in PKTB Sanatorium premises on KRS road.