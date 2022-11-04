Cops stop man from taking wife and ailing infant to hospital in Mandya

November 4, 2022

Make mother-child sit on roadside for hours till husband fetches money to pay fine for helmetless riding

Mandya: Traffic Police personnel, who stopped a man from taking his wife and his seven-month-old ailing infant to hospital as he was not wearing a helmet, made the mother and child sit on the roadside for hours till the man fetched money to pay the fine.

This inhuman act took place at Mahaveer Circle in the town yesterday and despite the man pleading the Police to let them go as he had to take his child to hospital fell on deaf ears. The incident had made the public curse the Police Department.

Abhishek, a resident of Yaguchaguppe village of Bookanakere hobli in K.R. Pet taluk was taking his wife and his child on his bike to the Mandya District Hospital as the child had suddenly taken ill. When they reached Mahaveer Circle in the town, Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) – Traffic Raghuprakash stopped the bike as Abhishek and his wife were not wearing helmets. Not only did the ASI stop the bike, he also took away the keys of the vehicle and told Abhishek to pay Rs. 500 fine and then take the bike key.

Abhishek told the ASI that he did not have that much money with him and also told him that he was taking the child and his wife to the District Hospital as treatment is provided free of cost. He also pleaded with the ASI to let them go and he would not commit the mistake again.

But his pleas fell on the deaf ears of the ASI, who demanded Abhishek to pay the fine and then take his bike. Members of the public, who saw this, tried to convince the ASI to let them go as there was an ailing infant with them. But the ASI scolded the public and told them that he would not let them go till the fine is paid.

Left with no other options, Abhishek made his wife and child sit on the footpath of the busy Mysuru-Bengaluru Highway, called his friend over the phone and requested him to transfer some money to his Google Pay account. After Abhishek received the money, he then dashed to the ATM kiosk on V.V. Road, withdrew the cash, paid the fine, took his bike and then left for the hospital.

Meanwhile, members of the public, who expressed their anger on the inhuman act by the ASI said that the ASI could have issued a notice to Abhishek and could have told him to pay the fine in the Court instead of making the woman and the infant sit on the roadside for hours till the fine was paid. They wondered whether the Police have lost their humanitarian concern.

Meanwhile, Mandya Superintendent of Police (SP) N. Yatish, speaking to SOM yesterday, said that he was Shivamogga on a case and will come back today (Nov. 4). The SP further said that the incident has come to his notice and added that he has instructed Circle Inspector Santosh to investigate and give him a report.

If the ASI and the Constable are found at fault, action would be taken against them, the SP added.