Viveka Memorial: Court dismisses suit challenging Govt. allotment of land

November 4, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: The 10th Civil Court (Junior Grade) of the city has dismissed a suit challenging the Government and the District Administration’s order on handing over of landed property coming under Survey No.2024 (Property No.312) located along N.S. Road in the city for the construction of Viveka Memorial.

Details: The State Government on Jan.9, 2013, had issued an order handing over of 36,592.66 square feet of land along Narayana Shastri Road (N.S. Road), which included the NTM School building and premises and the adjacent BRC building along with premises, to Sri Ramakrishna Mutt and Mission for free, for the construction Swami Vivekananda Memorial Cultural and Youth Centre (Viveka Memorial) at the site. Subsequently, the Government issued another order on Jan.7, 2022, directing the District Administration to shift the NTM School to a building block of Maharani PU College for Girls located in the premises of the Department of Pre-University Education and hand over the NTM School premises to Ramakrishna Mission for the construction of Viveka Memorial. Accordingly, the District Administration passed an order on handing over the landed property to Ramakrishna Mission (No.5/2022-23).

Questioning all these three Government orders, five persons — H.V. Basavaraju, N. Siddappa, T. Lingaraju, K. Shivakumar and C.N. Sunil Kumar — filed a petition in a city civil court. The petition named the State Government and the Mysuru DC as respondents.

As the petition came up for hearing, Government Pleader Umesh Kumar argued on behalf of the Government and appealed for the dismissal of the petition. The 10th Civil Court Judge Ravindra Havaragi, who heard arguments and counter-arguments, rejected the contention of the petitioners and dismissed the petition filed by H.V. Basavaraju and four others named above. The court also imposed a penalty of Rs.1,000 on the petitioners.