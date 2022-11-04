Yaduveer releases Newsletter ‘Kangaroo Care Soultalks’

November 4, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar released Kangaroo Care Women and Children Hospital’s Newsletter Edition-1 ‘Kangaroo Care Soultalks’ and inaugurated breast cancer awareness camp at Kangaroo Care Women and Children Hospital in city recently.

The 10-page Newsletter consists of information and contributions of all the four Kangaroo Care Hospitals set up across the State. Apart from this, rare surgeries which were performed are also included in it.

Speaking on the occasion, Yaduveer said that “Due to lack of awareness, timely screening is not conducted and as a result it becomes very difficult to deal with cancer patients. At least once in six months or a year, such screening should be done so that diseases can be detected in early stages and timely treatment availed.”

Dr. Shekar Subbaiah, Neonatologist, CEO and Founder of Kangaroo Care Women and Children Hospitals, Fertility Centres and Clinics, briefed about how the hospital was set up in Mysuru. He also mentioned that in days to come a Fertility Centre and Outreach Clinic will be set up in city.

Dr. Sushma Krishnamurthy delivered a talk on ‘Breast Cancer.’

On the occasion, Dr. Shekar felicitated Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar.

Dr. Manjunatha, Paediatrician and Medical Director of the Hospital and others were present.