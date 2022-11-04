Dr. Manik Bengeri’s contribution to Armed Forces Flag Day Fund

November 4, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Dr. Manik A.V. Bengeri of Mysuru has sent a Demand Draft (DD) for Rs. 30,000 in favour of Armed Forces Flag Day Fund as her small contribution towards the great services done by the Armed Forces to the Nation.

The amount was the proceeds from the crocheted Tri-colour flags, rakhis, badges and other items stitched by her and sold to friends and well-wishers as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav in August 2022.

A resident of Saraswathipuram, she has sent the DD to the Secretary, Kendriya Sainik Board, Ministry of Defence, West Block IV, Wing VII, 2nd Floor, R.K. Puram, New Delhi-110066. The DD was issued by Bank of India, Kuvempunagar Branch.

It may be recalled that Prime Minister Narendra Modi too had sent a letter to Dr. Manik Bengeri recently, thanking her for the Tri-colour rakhi she had sent to him on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.