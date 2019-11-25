Lethal Attack on Tanveer Sait: MLA to be discharged from Hospital soon

November 25, 2019

Mysuru: The health condition of Narasimharaja MLA Tanveer Sait, who is undergoing treatment at Columbia Asia Hospital following the murderous attack on him on Nov. 17 night is stable and will be discharged from the hospital either on Wednesday or Thursday, according to hospital sources.

The security at the hospital and Sait’s residence is still in place and Police security at vantage points in Mandi, Narasimharaja, Udayagiri and Nazarbad Police limits continued today also.

Meanwhile, the Police, who had arrested accused Farhan and produced him before a magistrate, had sought his custody for investigation, following which the Magistrate granted 12 days Police custody of the accused on Nov. 18.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) comprising Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Mariyappa and four Inspectors headed by Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) M. Muthuraj was constituted to conduct investigation into the murderous attack of MLA Tanveer Sait.

Sources said one or two SIT teams have gone to other States to find out the involvement of others in the attack and the Police have intensified their investigations.

Public not allowed to meet Sait

Other than Sait’s family members and dignitaries, no one is allowed to meet Sait at the hospital due to security reasons.

The names and phone numbers of those meeting the MLA in the Hospital is being noted down by security personnel.

Dinesh Gundu Rao enquires health

Yesterday, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President Dinesh Gundu Rao met Tanveer Sait at the Hospital and enquired about his health condition.

He also collected information about the incident and wished Sait a speedy recovery besides condemning the attack on Sait. Dinesh Gundu Rao also met Sait’s family members and instilled confidence in them.