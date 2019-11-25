Farmers gherao offices of MPs seeking fair deal for tobacco growers
News

Farmers gherao offices of MPs seeking fair deal for tobacco growers

November 25, 2019

Mysuru:  Members of Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha (KRRS) and Hasiru Sene staged a protest in front of the offices of MPs Pratap Simha and V. Sreenivasa Prasad in city yesterday  to air the grievances of tobacco growers of the State.

Staging a protest in front of the office of MP Pratap Simha, the tobacco growers demanded an average minimum support price of Rs. 200 per kg, mandatory participation of all registered companies in tobacco auction, stoppage of inflow of tobacco products illegally coming to India from abroad, more thrust for tobacco export, compensation to growers hit by natural calamities and free medical assistance for tobacco growers and their families.

farmers staging protest in front of Chamarajanagar MP V. Sreenivasa Prasad’s Office in CADA premises yesterday.

Giving a patient hearing to the farmers’ demands, Pratap Simha said that he would participate in the meeting organised by KRRS at the premises of Tobacco Board at Kaggundi in Periyapatna taluk on Nov.28 and would discuss on the problems of the farmers who gave a memorandum to  the MP today.

KRRS State President Badagalapura Nagendra, District President Hosur Kumar, General Secretary Hosakote Basavaraj and others were present.

The farmers later staged a protest in front of the office of MP V. Sreenivasa Prasad in CADA office premises here. The MP was not available. A memorandum was received by the MP’s Personal Secretary.

