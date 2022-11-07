Lions West to conduct Health and Wellness Event on Nov. 12 and 13

November 7, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: A two-day Health and Wellness event is being conducted in the city by the Lions Club of Mysore West (LCMW).

The sixth edition of this mega event to be held at Lions Seva-niketan School in Gokulam will have a series of events to pro-mote healthy living including a free medical camp covering sugar, BP and cardiac checks by Narayana Multi-specialty Hospital and eye checkup by Ismail Opticals from 9.30 am to 2 pm on Nov.12.

A Yakshagana performance by Yaksha Sinchana will be held at 6 pm on Nov. 12 at Senate Bhavan in Manasagangothri.

The events planned for Nov. 13 are as follows: 20-km cycling (6.30 am), 5-km walk/run (6.45 am) and a session on Yoga Nidra deep relaxation technique (8.45 am).

An inter-school drawing and quiz competition (Lions Quest) will also be organised by Lions Sevaniketan School to coincide with this annual fund-raiser.

The proceeds from this event will be used towards supporting various service projects of the Club such as student scholarships, women empowerment projects and the Kidney Endowment Fund that provides subsidised dialysis to needy renal failure patients, said Ln. Nagarajan Srinivasan, President, LCMW.

Besides helping the renal failure patients, the Club also provides artificial limbs to the needy, runs a CBSE school, contributes towards children’s education including martyred or disabled armed forces personnel and conducts vocational training programmes for the underprivileged sections of society. Donor passes are available at Lions Sevaniketan School, Gokulam, Mysuru. For details call Mob: +91 94484 36302.