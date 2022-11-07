Seers who fought for increase in reservations for SC/ST to be felicitated tomorrow
News

Seers who fought for increase in reservations for SC/ST to be felicitated tomorrow

November 7, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: A felicitation programme for the two Seers, who fought for the increase in the reservations for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs) communities and a Chintan-Mantan (deliberation) session has been organised at Mysore University’s Senate Bhavan in Manasagangothri on Nov. 8 at 10.30 am,” said former Mysuru Mayor Purushotham.

Speaking to press persons at Patrakartara Bhavan here on Sunday, he said that this programme is being organised by the Federation of Karnataka Rajya Swabhimani SC/ST organisations.

The two Seers — Sri Prasannanandapuri Swamji and Sri Jnanaprakash Swamiji — had staged a dharna for 257 days at Bengaluru’s Freedom Park, after their padayatra of 365 kms failed to evoke any response from the State Government.

Both the Seers will be felicitated for their relentless fight for increasing reservations for the SC/STs, said the former Mayor.

Stating that other Seers of the two communities will also be felicitated on the occasion, Purushotham said a Chintan-Mantan session will follow the felicitation programme, where thinkers, writers and other representatives of the communities will participate. All district people’s representatives and office-bearers of various organisations of the two communities will participate in the events, he added.

Karnataka State  Federation of  Swabihimani SC/ST Organi-sations District Committee President Dyavappa Nayaka, office-bearers Prabhakar Hunsur, Kempanayaka, Tumbala Ramanna, Shivakumar and others were present at the press conference.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching