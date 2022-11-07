Seers who fought for increase in reservations for SC/ST to be felicitated tomorrow

November 7, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: A felicitation programme for the two Seers, who fought for the increase in the reservations for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs) communities and a Chintan-Mantan (deliberation) session has been organised at Mysore University’s Senate Bhavan in Manasagangothri on Nov. 8 at 10.30 am,” said former Mysuru Mayor Purushotham.

Speaking to press persons at Patrakartara Bhavan here on Sunday, he said that this programme is being organised by the Federation of Karnataka Rajya Swabhimani SC/ST organisations.

The two Seers — Sri Prasannanandapuri Swamji and Sri Jnanaprakash Swamiji — had staged a dharna for 257 days at Bengaluru’s Freedom Park, after their padayatra of 365 kms failed to evoke any response from the State Government.

Both the Seers will be felicitated for their relentless fight for increasing reservations for the SC/STs, said the former Mayor.

Stating that other Seers of the two communities will also be felicitated on the occasion, Purushotham said a Chintan-Mantan session will follow the felicitation programme, where thinkers, writers and other representatives of the communities will participate. All district people’s representatives and office-bearers of various organisations of the two communities will participate in the events, he added.

Karnataka State Federation of Swabihimani SC/ST Organi-sations District Committee President Dyavappa Nayaka, office-bearers Prabhakar Hunsur, Kempanayaka, Tumbala Ramanna, Shivakumar and others were present at the press conference.