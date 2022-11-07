 ‘Doctor’s dose of affection offers better cure than medicines’

November 7, 2022

Mysuru: Talented Sandalwood film star Daali Dhananjay has said that it is the dose of affection given by Doctors which offers better cure than the medicines prescribed. The actor was speaking on the second day event of ‘Samskriti-22’ organised by MMC&RI at J.K. Grounds on Saturday.

“I wanted to be a Doctor. But didn’t score enough marks in CET and became an actor. Medical profession itself is wonderful and we all should work in a way which would help the society and to do this, we need opportunities. But, Doctors can eternally serve the society through their profession,” said Dhananjay.

“While all Gods wear ornaments, Doctors wear white coats and serve humanity as Gods. Their dose of affection offers better cure than their medicines. I am an example for this. On many occasions when I was ill, I was saved from operation procedure more because of the dose of affection given by my Doctors than their medicines,” said actor Dhananjay appreciating the service of Doctors.

Later, Dhananjay danced to the song of his film ‘Badava Rascal’ along with students.