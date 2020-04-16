Lockdown boredom? Freely access National Digital Library

April 16, 2020

Over three crore books available

Mysore/Mysuru: The Union Ministry of Human Resources is giving an opportunity for the public to utilise the lockdown period for reading.

The Ministry will give free access to the National Digital Library where over 3,82,00,000 books and periodicals will be available to read. The digital version of the books and magazines can be read using any digital device including smart phone, computer or tablet. Interested people can log on to the digital library website of the Ministry https://ndl.iitkgp.ac.in/

General Guideline

1. Though the resources can be accessed without being logged-in, for better experience it is advised to access NDLI after logging in. If you are already not a registered in NDLI, please register and then login.

2. School students: Please click the “School” button.

3. College Students: Please click the button relevant to your discipline

4. If you want to explore further you may browse by source using the Browse button and select the source you are Interested

5. You may also search the repository by Clicking “Search” button and putting topic of study (such as “Binomial Theorem”) in the “Search” window.

It may be mentioned here, in an attempt to keep the learning among the students active during this lockdown period, the Department of Public Libraries, Government of Karnataka, in association with K-Nomics Techno Solutions Private Limited, Bengaluru, has also launched digital library for students as well as for the use of general public.

The Digital Library can be accessed for free by logging on to www.karnatakadigitalpubliclibrary.org and registering themselves by providing mobile number or e-mail ID.