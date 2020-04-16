CSIR-CFTRI supplies hand sanitisers for field workers in Mysuru

April 16, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysuru-based CSIR-Central Food Technological Research Institute (CFTRI) continued extending its helping hand for fighting COVID-19 by supplying hand sanitisers for the use of field workers in Mysuru.

Hand sanitisers are used when water is not available to wash hands to keep the virus at bay and are alcohol-based liquids or gels. CSIR-CFTRI prepared sanitisers based on the formulation prescribed by the World Health Organisation (WHO). About 200 litres of sanitisers were prepared and packaged in packages handy for carrying around in the field.

A total of 2,000 bottles of hand sanitisers were then handed over to the District Administration for distribution among the field staff like health workers, Police and other officials.

CFTRI Chief Scientist Dr. V. Baskaran and colleagues handed over the sanitisers to Mysuru DC Abhiram G. Sankar on Apr. 10. Earlier, CSIR-CFTRI had provided two PCR machines and one RNA extraction unit along with necessary chemicals to the COVID-19 Testing Unit of K.R. Hospital for hastening the infection detection process.