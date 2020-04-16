Toyota Kirloskar donates Rs. 2 crore to Karnataka CM Relief Fund

April 16, 2020

Bengaluru: Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM), having its plant at Bidadi, about 40 km from here, on Monday, contributed Rs. 2 crore towards Karnataka Chief Minister COVID-19 Relief Fund and Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) to rebuild lives affected by the pandemic and bring back life to normalcy in the State.

A cheque for the amount was handed over to Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa by Shekar Viswanathan, Vice-Chairman & Whole-time Director, TKM, Raju B. Ketkale, Deputy Managing Director, TKM and S. Deepak Kumar, Secretary of Employees Union, according to a press release.

Speaking on the occasion, Shekar Viswanathan said, “At this hour of crisis, Toyota stands fully committed in support of the communities in overcoming this pandemic which has caused unprecedented distress to humanity. Both Central and State Governments have taken strong decisive and proactive decisions towards containment and further prevention of the spread of COVID-19. We fully support the enormous efforts taken by them and pray that life in the country takes a speedy return to normalcy.”