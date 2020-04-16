Lions Club Mysuru donates sophisticated mobile X-ray unit to K.R. Hospital

April 16, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: While many individuals and organisations have been doing their bit by providing food to the daily wagers and shelter less to cope up with the COVID-19 lockdown, Lions International District 317A has donated PPE (Personal Protection Equipment) kits, masks and mobile X-ray unit to K.R. Hospital, apart from distributing two time meals and fruits to the frontline Corona Warriors.

For PPE kits, NJS Charitable Trust and Lions Club of Mysore Palace City have donated Rs.65,000 each and Lions District 317A Governor Nagaraj V. Bairy has donated Rs. 15,000. The Lions District Governor, Deputy Governor and former Governors Federation has donated sophisticated Mobile X-Ray Unit, worth Rs. 3 lakh, to K.R. Hospital.

District Governor Nagaraj Bairy and Lions Club of Mysore Palace City together have donated surgical masks worth Rs. 10,000. Revanna and Ashok Nazare have distributed fruits worth Rs. 8,000.

Apart from these, Rs. 1 lakh is being spent on providing two meals a day to doctors and staff of K.R. Hospital who have worked till now and are under Home Quarantine.