Mysuru’s own RJ Avinash hosts ‘Mysore beats’

April 16, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: As more and more Mysureans opt to stay at home amid growing concerns about the spread of the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19), media consumption is, unsurprisingly, peaking.

Amid the various media options consumers have to choose from, a large percentage of consumers reveal that they listen to radio programmes throughout the day now much more than they were listening to before the pandemic.

Radio and on-air personalities present a connection to the real world that listeners gravitate toward and trust. At a time of heightened uncertainty and disrupted routines, consumers are turning to radio as a trusted source of information and community connection.

When out-of-home activities are extremely limited, radio provides wholesome entertainment and information. And there are listeners too, hooked. Cashing on the large listening population, 92.7 BIG FM has launched a show called ‘Mysore Beats’ to cater to the entertainment needs of Mysureans.

This show will be completely based on the people of Mysuru and this will be hosted by RJ Avinash, the most popular Radio Jokey among youth of the city. Avinash hails from Mysuru and has completed his education in Mysuru. He has extensive knowledge about the city and knows where the city’s soul is.

Speaking to Star of Mysore, Avinash said that there were a lot of demands from his listeners to launch this Mysuru-centric channel.

“It is an exclusive all-out channel for Mysuru and is on air from 5 pm to 8 pm every day with engaging and dedicated slots. “It covers the Mysuru literary world, royalty, creative minds and features celebrities like Pourakarmikas, street vendors, milk and tender coconut vendors, fruit sellers, grocery shop owners, sanitation workers and a whole lot of Mysureans who are toiling day in and day out for the welfare of Mysuru,” he said.

The slots feature those people who do not have any other platform to express their pain, anguish and joy. “People can narrate stories, tell listeners what they missed out in life, what shocked them the most, their present positive outlook, aspirations, their vision of a better life, and at the same time, the audience can connect with their feelings. A lot of lighter vein programmes are being planned in the available slots under Mysore Beats,” Avinash explained.