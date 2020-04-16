No immersion of ashes, performing last rites of dead in Srirangapatna

April 16, 2020

Mandya: There seems to be no relief from this world even after death due to killer Coronavirus as Police will not allow immersion of ashes in the holy river Cauvery at Paschimavahini in Srirangapatna of Karnataka.

Thus, it seems, the Corona virus will not spare you even after your death as Police prevent from immersing the ashes in the river due to lockdown in force.

Srirangapatna police have stopped this process since last Sunday. People who arrived on Monday from Bengaluru, Tumakuru and even Andhra Pradesh with ashes were not allowed and sent back without performing the last rites of the dead.

A priest who perform the rituals in Paschimavahini said that more than 100 people used to come to perform final rituals of the dead and nearly 50 involved in this process of immersion of ashes.

Senior Priest Bhanuprakash Sharma, Vice President of the Akhila Karnataka Brahman Sabha has appealed to the authorities to allow at least two persons to perform the rituals.