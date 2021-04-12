Lockdown inevitable if people don’t co-operate: CM
Coronavirus Update, News

Lockdown inevitable if people don’t co-operate: CM

April 12, 2021

Bengaluru: With experts opining that COVID-19 second wave was likely to peak by May first week in Karnataka, CM B.S. Yediyurappa this morning said that the State Government may impose lockdown if the necessity arises.

“People need to respond for their own good. If they don’t heed then we may have to take stringent measures. If required and if necessity arises, we will impose lockdown,” Yediyurappa told reporters in Bidar.

Reacting to queries on the growing cases in the State —which saw the numbers breaching 10,000 yesterday — Yediyurappa said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also spoken to him about the measures taken by his Government. “(I told him) we have imposed night curfew in the districts where the Coronavirus cases are rising,” he said.

The CM insisted that people should wear face masks, use hand sanitisers and maintain social distancing.”People need to respond for their own good. If they don’t co-operate then we will initiate stringent measures, which people should not give scope for. I want people to co-operate with us,” Yediyurappa said.

“We are not interested in clamping lockdown but we would be constrained to take that drastic step if people fail to mend their COVID-inappropriate behaviour,” he added. 

Meanwhile in Bengaluru, Health and Medical Education Minister Dr. K. Sudhakar clarified that the State Government did not have any intention of imposing lockdown due to its economic impact. “But people must not force the Government to take such a stringent step. They must impose lockdown on themselves by wearing masks and maintaining social distancing,” he said.

READ ALSO  IPS Officers take vaccine: Show way to Department staff

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching