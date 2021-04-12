Pandemic fails to dampen Festive Mood

April 12, 2021

Markets, shops witness moderate rush even as flower prices shoot up

Mysore/Mysuru: On Ugadi festival eve, moderate rush was seen at all major markets across the city and residential areas this morning. And of course, the pandemic does not seem to have deterred the spirits of the people.

‘Ugadi,’ which means ‘starting of a new Yuga or New Year,’ is celebrated in March or April according to Hindu calendar. This year, the festival falls on Apr. 13.

To avoid huge rush of festival shoppers, the flower market section at Devaraja Market was shifted to J.K. Grounds as per the orders from the MCC since yesterday. Flower vendors stated that there was moderate business this morning, which is usual during Ugadi season and added that they were expecting more shoppers later in the day.

As usual, the price of flowers has shot up sharply compared to other commodities such as fruits and vegetables. Cost (per arm length) of Chrysanthemum (Sevanthige) was Rs. 70 to Rs. 100, Jasmine (Mallige) Rs. 30, Crossandra (Kanakambara) Rs. 60, Star Jasmine (Kakada) Rs. 50, White Rose (Gulabi) Rs. 60 for 250 grams, fragrant leaves such as Holy Basil (Davana) Rs. 60 per kg, Tuberose (Sugandaraja) Rs. 120. Flower garlands were being sold at Rs. 150 to 1,000 each depending on the size. Flower vendors were also seen selling garlands at reasonable prices near N.R. Choultry.

At Devaraja Market and surrounding areas, people were busy buying fruits and vegetables as well as mango and neem leaves.

A bunch of mango and neem leaves was being sold at Rs. 20. There was no noticeable increase in the prices of vegetables. Cost of Elakki Banana was Rs. 50 and Paccha Bale was Rs. 30 per kilogram.

Moderate rush was seen at garment stores on Devaraja Urs Road, Old Bank Road, Makkaji Chowk, Sayyaji Rao Road and Kalidasa Road. As usual, saree shops at all major saree business centres including Ashoka Road and K.R. Circle were abuzz with customers. Roadside vendors were also busy selling their products on footpaths across the city including Agrahara Circle, Surya Bakery Circle in Hebbal, Matrumandali Circle in V.V. Mohalla, Vivekananda Circle in Srirampura and other places.

Around 20 Police personnel and Home Guards have been deployed at J.K. Grounds for security. Devaraja Police led by Inspector Diwakar were busy controlling the crowd and instructing vendors as well as customers to wear masks as well as maintain social distancing. Early in the morning, Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) staff and pourakarmikas cleaned the ground.