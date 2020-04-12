Lockdown till April 30

April 12, 2020

Regulations to be relaxed in Coronavirus-free districts

Bengaluru: Ending the suspense over extension of the 21-day lockdown in Karnataka, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa yesterday said that the lockdown will be extended till April 30.

Speaking to presspersons after Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a video-conference with all Chief Ministers of the State yesterday, Yediyurappa said that the Union Government will frame guidelines regarding the extended lockdown.

Pointing out that the Government will consider relaxation of regulations in Coronavirus-free districts, the CM said that the Government is mulling on allowing public transport services in these districts subject to certain conditions.

Regarding the PM’s video-conferencing with Chief Ministers, he said that the discussions went on for four hours, during which PM Narendra Modi gave some tips on the measures to be taken to stop the spread of the virus and also asked to be alert to see that the spread does not reach the stage of community transmission.

Hinting at partial opening of Government Offices in Corona- free districts, he assured that there will be no hindrance for farming activities while transport of essential commodities, ration and medicines will be allowed.

Reiterating that the lockdown regulations will be further tightened based on the Centre’s guidelines, including sealing off the hotspots, he said that the PM has asked the States to take stern action against those assaulting Doctors, other medical staff and Corona Warriors. The PM also directed the States to give more importance for ‘Arogya Sethu’ mobile App and to ensure that prices of essential commodities do not spike due to hoarding and black-marketing.