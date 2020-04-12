Lockdown till April 30
COVID-19, News

Lockdown till April 30

April 12, 2020

Regulations to be relaxed in Coronavirus-free districts

Bengaluru: Ending the suspense over extension of the 21-day lockdown in Karnataka, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa yesterday said that the lockdown will be extended till April 30.

Speaking to presspersons after Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a video-conference with all Chief Ministers of the State yesterday, Yediyurappa said that the Union Government will frame guidelines regarding the extended  lockdown.

Pointing out that the Government will consider relaxation of regulations in Coronavirus-free districts, the CM said that the Government is mulling on allowing public transport services in these districts subject to certain conditions.

Regarding the PM’s video-conferencing with Chief Ministers, he said that the discussions went on for four hours, during which PM Narendra Modi gave some tips on the measures to be taken to stop the spread of the virus and also asked to be alert to see that the spread does not reach the stage of community transmission. 

Hinting at partial opening of Government Offices in Corona- free districts, he assured that there will be no hindrance for farming activities while transport of essential commodities, ration and medicines will be allowed.

Reiterating that the lockdown regulations will be further  tightened based on the Centre’s guidelines, including sealing off the hotspots, he said that the PM has asked the States to take stern action against those assaulting Doctors, other medical staff and Corona Warriors. The PM also directed the States to give more importance for ‘Arogya Sethu’ mobile App and to ensure that prices of essential commodities do not spike due to hoarding and black-marketing.

ONE COMMENT ON THIS POST To “Lockdown till April 30”

  1. Annam says:
    April 12, 2020 at 8:48 pm

    Just give one day time to reach our house from relatives as we stuck in relatives home

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching