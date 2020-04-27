Lockdown will stay in Red Zones, says PM

April 27, 2020

States asked to demarcate districts as Red, Green and Orange Zones based on level of infection

New Delhi: As India enters the final week of nationwide lockdown, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a video conference with the Chief Ministers this morning to discuss the road ahead. This was the fourth such meeting between Narendra Modi and State Chief Ministers since the outbreak emerged.

Modi told the CMs that India’s economy was good and indicated that the Coronavirus lockdown would continue in parts of the country worst affected by the infection. “There is no need to worry on the economy front, our economy is good,” Modi told the CMs.

Going by the minutes of the meeting, it looks like the lockdown will continue in hotspots with the restrictions that is already in force. Mysuru too is a hotspot and a Red Zone and the PM indicated in his meeting that States will be given the responsibility of looking into individual areas and tighten or relax the lockdown measures.

Chief Minister of Karnataka B.S. Yediyurappa too attended today’s video conference. However, a clear-cut directive has not come from the Centre so far on the lockdown relaxation. PM Modi is likely to address the nation to spell out the exit strategy though the date and time of the address have not been finalised.

Reports said the Prime Minister has asked all States to prepare their plan on exiting the lockdown by demarcating districts as Red, Green and Orange based on the level of infection. Economic activities are likely to reopen in Green and Orange Zones. But any commercial activity will be allowed to restart only with social distancing rules and wearing masks.

In his opening remarks at the meeting in which nine Chief Ministers also spoke, Home Minister Amit Shah asked States to strictly implement the guidelines and enforce restrictions during the lockdown. Shah is learnt to have said that this is a long battle, which has to be fought patiently.

Many Chief Ministers said the lockdown should not be lifted overnight and should continue with more relaxations for at least a month. Delhi, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and West Bengal wanted the lockdown to be extended. Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu are inclined to go with the Centre’s decision in this regard.

Modi, in the video-conference, was seen covering his face with a traditional ‘gamcha’. The PM’s ‘gamcha’ was a plain white colour with a sea green check pattern. Covering the mouth and nose with a traditional ‘gamcha’ has been the go-to option for Modi in a bid to make people aware of how they can easily take precautions against Coronavirus.