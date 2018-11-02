Lok Sabha bypoll: Prohibitory orders issued

Mysuru: On account of the bypoll for Mandya Lok Sabha seat on Nov. 3, the Deputy Commissioner has issued prohibitory orders as per Sections 144 and 144 A of CrPC, in 200 mts. radius of all polling booths located in K.R. Nagar Assembly seat, which comes under Mandya LS seat, from 6 am to 6 pm tomorrow (Nov.3).

Holiday: Educational Institutions, Government offices, banks and other public offices will be closed tomorrow in the whole of Mandya district and K.R. Nagar Assembly segment limits in Mysuru district tomorrow on account of the bypoll.

Sale of liquor banned till tomorrow midnight

In order to facilitate free, fair and peaceful polling for Mandya LS seat bypoll tomorrow, Mysuru Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G. Sankar has ordered closure of all liquor shops and outlets and ban on sale, stocking and transportation of liquor in the limits of K.R. Nagar Assembly segment from 6 pm on Nov. 1 till midnight of tomorrow (Nov.3).

The DC has invoked Section 10 (B) of Karnataka Excise Licences (General conditions) Rules 1967, to issue the ban order.

Fairs, festivals postponed

On account of Mandya LS bypoll, all the fairs, festivals and such other events scheduled to take place on Nov.3 in K.R. Nagar Assembly segment, have been postponed.