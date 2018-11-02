Forgery case: Court issues arrest warrant against former Mayor

Mysuru: In the wake of the Second Additional District and Sessions Court upholding the verdict pronounced by the First Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Court in a forgery case against former Mayor and Advocate R.G. Narasimha Iyengar, the Lower Court has issued an arrest warrant against Narasimha Iyengar.

In May this year, the First CJM Court had sentenced Narasimha Iyengar to one year simple imprisonment and had imposed a fine of Rs.10,000 in the forgery case. Iyengar had gone on appeal at the Second Additional District and Sessions Court. Upholding the judgement of the Lower Court, Judge Vijayakumar M. Anandashetty quashed the appeal filed by Narasimha Iyengar and has recommended the Bar Council to take disciplinary action against Iyengar and prosecution witness Advocate Chidambaram.

The Court also ordered that the documents and the judgement copies be sent immediately to the Lower Court for appropriate action. Following this, the arrest warrant has now been issued.

Iyengar, who was the advocate for complainant M.B. Parvathi (Tiny Bidappa), had filed a case against Allahabad Bank in 1993 at the Consumer Court for an unexplained withdrawal of money towards loan account. The Court, after hearing the case in 2006, had given the judgement in favour of Parvathi and had ordered the Bank to give two cheques for Rs. 84,600 and Rs.500 respectively to the Court.

In the meantime, Iyengar forged the signature of Parvathi and had transferred the amount to his account following which she had filed a complaint in 2008.

Following a Police complaint, the cheques and other related documents were sent to Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL)which in its report dated July 1, 2009 had stated that signature and writing behind the cheque were forged. Based on the FSL report, the Police had submitted a chargesheet against Iyengar and following this, the First CJM Court convicted Advocate Iyengar.