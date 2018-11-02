Mega Shopping fest at Big Bazaar
Mysuru: Big Bazaar on JLB Road has organised a Mega Shopping Festival, ‘Dhanotsav’ from Oct. 31 to Nov.11. This year’s festival is going to be more attractive as the customers will be given 10 grams silver coin free for purchase of articles worth Rs. 10,000 and above.

The SBI Debit card holders will be eligible for 10 per cent discount if they make purchase of Rs. 4,000 and above during Dhanotsav.

For those who buy garments worth Rs.2,999 and above will be entitled to a perfume set worth Rs.990 at Rs.199.

