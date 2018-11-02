Inter-State women thieves arrested

Rs. 7.3 lakh gold ornaments, Rs. 45,000 cash recovered

Mysuru: Two inter-State women pickpockets, who were out on bail, have been arrested by the City Crime Branch (CCB) Police and the Special Police team on Oct. 25. They have recovered 244 grams gold ornaments worth about Rs. 7.3 lakh and Rs. 45,000 cash from them. The arrested are 40-year-old Usharani and 24-year-old Roopa, residents of Babu Nagar in Jolarpet town of Vellore district in Tamil Nadu.

Anticipating heavy rush by tourists to Mysuru for Dasara festivities and to prevent crime from happening, the City Police Commissioner had formed a Special Police Team comprising CCB officers and staff.

The Special Police Team on Oct. 25 arrested Usharani near KSRTC Bus Stand and interrogated her during which she is said to have confessed of committing pickpockets along with another woman Roopa. Based on the information provided by Usharani, the Police arrested Roopa at a lodge in Vijayanagar Police limits.

In July 2018, Usharani was arrested by Bengaluru’s RMC Yard Police and had sent her to jail. After securing bail, Usharani had come to Mysuru and was continuing the crime.

Following their arrest, the Police have solved two cases in Devaraja Police Station and one case each at Lashkar and Kuvempunagar Police Stations.

DCP Dr. Vikram V. Amathe and CCB ACP B.R. Lingappa supervised CCB Inspector Jagadish and staff in the nabbing and recovery operation.