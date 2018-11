Bengaluru: Citing Poll Code of Conduct, the State Government has postponed the Rajyotsava Awards presentation ceremony, which is normally held on Nov. 1.

“The Rajyotsava award ceremony has been postponed owing to by-elections to three Lok Sabha Constituencies and two Assembly segments. It will be held after the code of conduct ends,” Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy said in a tweet.