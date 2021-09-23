Lok Sabha Speaker to address Joint Session of Karnataka Legislature tomorrow

September 23, 2021

New Delhi: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will address a Joint Session of both the Houses of Karnataka Legislature on Friday, a statement said here on Thursday.

The Speaker is scheduled to address the members of Legislative Council and Legislative Assembly in the Karnataka Assembly in Bengaluru at 2.30 pm, the statement said.

The theme of Birla’s address will be ‘Democracy – Safeguarding Democratic Values.’ It will be the first time that Speaker Birla will be addressing the Session of the two Houses of a Legislature.

Chairman of Karnataka Legislative Council Basavaraj Horatti, Assembly Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri, State Ministers, MPs, MLCs, MLAs and other dignitaries will be present on the occasion, the statement said.

It may be mentioned that Kageri had informed the House that LS Speaker Om Birla would address both the Houses of the Legislature on the last day of the Session on Sept. 24. A decision to this effect was taken at a meeting of Business Advisory Committee of the Assembly, Kageri said.