Love Thyself event peps up early birds at MRC

Mysuru: Even as the rays of early morning sun filtered through the trees of sylvan surroundings of Mysore Race Club (MRC) Club House, the nearly 200 people gathered had every reason to believe in the dictum ‘Love Thyself.’

Executive Director of Star of Mysore, Ralie Ganapathy inaugurating ‘Love Thyself,’ a health wellness and meditation programme organised by Inner Wheel Central as part of its community project here this morning said, “It is such a joy to come early in the morning to the beautiful place at the foot of Chamundi Hill and be a part of this unique event. This is especially at a time when we are so used to getting up in the morning and seeing the ‘burning’ issues of terror and fire on TV early in the morning.”

“Love Thyself is a beautiful concept because if one cannot love oneself then one cannot love others. This programme related to health, early in the morning benefits physical, emotional and mental health of people,” she said.

Meditation session.

The inauguration followed a 21-minute package designed by Rachana Nagesh, co-ordinator, where there was seven minutes of dance led by Jhanavi and Amrutha to which the audience let their hair down dancing to foot-tapping numbers. Then the second seven minutes was immersed in laughter as everyone roared loudly to their hearts content. The final seven minutes focused on meditation as the gathering chanted Omkara.

“To mark the Valentine’s Day in a meaningful way, Love Thyself is a beginning. Since the event focuses on empowerment through health, its theme is ‘love and peace.’ So the dress code is red and white for all where red depicts love and white peace. If one is healthy and confident about oneself, one can spread love,” said Rachana Nagesh.

Inner Wheel Mysore Central President Anitha Suresh said that part of the proceeds from sale of tickets for the event will be used to build a toilet complex in a school.

Core Committee Members Suma Mahesh and A. G. Bharathi, Rotarians of Rotary Central and others participated.

