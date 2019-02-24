Love Thyself event peps up early birds at MRC
News

Love Thyself event peps up early birds at MRC

Mysuru:  Even as the rays of early morning sun filtered through the trees of sylvan surroundings of Mysore Race Club (MRC) Club House, the nearly 200  people gathered had every reason to believe in the dictum ‘Love Thyself.’

Executive Director of Star of Mysore, Ralie Ganapathy inaugurating ‘Love Thyself,’ a health wellness and meditation programme organised by Inner Wheel Central as part of its community project here this morning said, “It is such a joy to come early in the morning to the beautiful place at the foot of Chamundi Hill and be a part of this unique event. This is especially at a time when we are so used to getting up in the morning and seeing the ‘burning’ issues of terror and fire on TV early in the morning.”

“Love Thyself is a beautiful concept because if one cannot love oneself then one cannot love others. This programme related to health, early in the morning benefits physical, emotional and mental health of people,” she said.

Meditation session.

The inauguration followed a 21-minute package designed by Rachana Nagesh, co-ordinator, where there was seven minutes of dance led by Jhanavi and Amrutha to which the audience let their hair down dancing to foot-tapping numbers. Then the second seven minutes was immersed in laughter as everyone roared loudly to their hearts content. The final seven minutes focused on meditation as the gathering chanted Omkara.

“To mark the Valentine’s Day in a meaningful way, Love Thyself is a beginning. Since the event focuses on empowerment through health, its theme is ‘love and peace.’ So the dress code is red and white for all where red depicts love and white peace. If one is healthy and confident about oneself, one can spread love,” said Rachana Nagesh.

READ ALSO  ‘Lady of Luxury’ wins Mysore City Gold Cup

Inner Wheel Mysore Central President Anitha Suresh said that part of the proceeds from sale of tickets for the event will be used to build a toilet  complex in a school.

Core Committee Members Suma Mahesh and A. G. Bharathi, Rotarians of Rotary Central and others participated.

February 24, 2019

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Trending Posts
ABOUT

Mysuru's favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 39 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it's readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

Searching