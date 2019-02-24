MP dismisses doubts on him getting LS ticket

Mysuru: Dismissing doubts in some circles on his getting the BJP ticket again to contest from Mysuru-Kodagu Lok Sabha Polls as mere speculations, MP Pratap Simha has expressed confidence of his renomination for the LS Polls.

Speaking to press persons at the DC office here on Friday, Pratap Simha said that he had done much work than any other MP in the State and as such, he was very much hopeful of being renominated by the party to contest the LS Polls from Mysuru-Kodagu seat.

Maintaining that there are many ticket-seekers in the BJP too just like in other parties, he said that he was very much satisfied with the works he had done for his constituency and he was very much confident of getting re-elected in the forthcoming LS Polls.

