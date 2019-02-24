MP dismisses doubts on him getting LS ticket
News

MP dismisses doubts on him getting LS ticket

Mysuru:  Dismissing doubts in some circles on his getting the BJP ticket again to contest from Mysuru-Kodagu Lok Sabha Polls as mere speculations, MP Pratap Simha has expressed confidence of his renomination for the LS Polls.

Speaking to press persons at the DC office here on Friday, Pratap Simha said that he had done much work than any other MP in the State and as such, he was very much hopeful of being renominated by the party to contest the LS Polls from Mysuru-Kodagu seat.

Maintaining that there are many ticket-seekers in the BJP too just like in other parties, he said that he was very much satisfied with the works he had done for his constituency and he was very much confident of getting re-elected in the forthcoming LS Polls.

February 24, 2019

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Trending Posts
ABOUT

Mysuru's favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 39 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it's readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

Searching