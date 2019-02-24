Veteran Kannada writer Ko. Channabasappa no more

Bengaluru: Veteran Kannada writer and freedom fighter Ko. Channabasappa passed away at a private Hospital yesterday morning. He was 98. He is survived by five children.

Born in Alur in Kudligi taluk of Ballari district, Channabasappa, well-known as KoChe in the literary world, was trained as a lawyer.

He was also a freedom fighter who participated in the Quit India Movement in his student days. He was an ardent follower of Kannada poet laureate Kuvempu.

KoChe was a recipient of Rajyotsava and Nadoja awards. Karnataka State Open University honoured KoChe with Honorary Doctorate. He was ailing with age-related health issues.

KoChe is best known for his works that include Sri Ramayana Darshanam Mahakavya Samikshe, Khajane, Raktaparna, Hindurugi Baralilla, Nyayalayada Satyakathe, Hrudaya Naivedya and Belakinadege.

Ko. Channabasappa was also former Judge and a well-known liberal voice in the State. He presided over the Kannada Sahitya Sammelana at Vijayapura in 2015. In his Sammelana address, he had defended an individual’s right to expression.

