LS poll: Nomination papers of 4 candidates rejected

April 6, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: The scrutiny of nomination papers for Mysuru-Kodagu and 13 other Lok Sabha Constituencies going to the polls on Apr. 26 was taken up on Friday, during which the nominations of 4 candidates of Mysuru-Kodagu, 8 of Mandya and 3 each of Chamarajanagar and Hassan Constituencies were rejected on different grounds.

The nomination of BSP (Bahujan Samaj Party) candidate Revathi Raj of Bengaluru and D. Ramaiah, D.N. Naveen and J. Shivakumar, all independent candidates who had filed nominations for Mysuru-Kodagu seat, were rejected by the Returning Officer as they were not found to be in order. However, the nomination papers of BJP candidate Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, Congress candidate M. Lakshmana and 22 other candidates were found to be in order.

The Constituency saw as many as 28 candidates filing their nominations during the period from Mar. 28 to Apr. 5, with 13 of the candidates filing their nomination on the last day (Apr. 5).

Out of the 25 candidates who had filed nomination for the Chamarajanagar (SC) seat, the nomination papers of 3 candidates have been rejected. The nomination papers of Samajwadi Party (Karnataka) candidate Chamadasaiah and independent candidates Gurulingaiah and C. Raju have been rejected. However, the nomination papers of Congress candidate Sunil Bose, BJP candidate S. Balraj and 20 other candidates have been found to be in order.

Mandya Constituency saw the maximum rejection of nomination papers with the nomination of as many as 8 out of the 27 candidates getting rejected on various grounds. The nomination papers of T.V. Arun Kumar, M. Indrakumar, G. Krishna, Chikkaiah, H. Narayana, L.D. Nandish, Shambhulingegowda and T.N. Satish Kumar, all independent candidates, were rejected as they were not found to be in order. However, the nomination papers of BJP-JD(S) Coalition candidate H.D. Kumaraswamy, Congress candidate Venkataramanegowda (Star Chandru) and 17 others were found to be in order.

In Hassan Constituency which saw 21 nominations, the nomination papers of 3 candidates, all independents, were rejected as they were not found to be in order. However, the nomination of BJP-JD(S) Coalition candidate Prajwal Revanna, Congress candidate Shreyas Patel and 16 others are found to be in order.

The last date for withdrawal of nomination papers is Apr. 8 and the voting will take place on Apr. 26. The counting of votes will be taken up on June 4.