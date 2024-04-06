Residents offer grand welcome

April 6, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: BJP LS candidate for Mysuru-Kodagu Constituency Yaduveer Wadiyar went on a padayatra as part of his campaign trail at Kesare, Kurimandi, Ganesh Nagar and Veerangere localities on Friday.

He sought support of electorate for building ‘Viksit Bharat’, when he went on a padayatra at Kurimandi, where the ecstatic residents welcomed Yaduveer by showering flower petals. He later went to Ganesh Nagar and Veerangere where he was overwhelmed by the grand reception accorded to him and went door to door, seeking votes. Enthused residents greeted Yaduveer who was visiting their localities for the first time, by applying tilak (vermilion) on his forehead.

Addressing the gathering, Yaduveer said: “You have greeted me affectionately. We all have to join hands for the development of the country. It is Kannadigas who have preserved the tradition of the country in Southern part. Likewise we all have to resolve to save the country’s tradition by realising the dream of Viksit Bharat of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Besides, you should support for the development of Mysuru-Kodagu Constituency.”

He also paid his obeisance at Karumariamman Temple at Kurimandi and Ganapathi Temple on Ashoka Road at Veerangere.

Former MLA S.A. Ramdas, former Mayor Sandesh Swamy, former Chairmen of Karnataka Exhibition Authority (KEA) B.P. Manjunath and Hemanth Kumar Gowda, State BJP Minority Committee President Dr. Anil Thomas, BJP ST Morcha City President Paduvarahalli Ramakrishna, former Corporator S. Sathwik, BJP leaders H.G. Giridhar, Manju C. Gowda, Padmanabh, Mallikarjun, Market Manjanna, Srinivas, Bhaskar, Cable Shankar, Tennis Gopi, Madhu, Rajanna and Subbanna were present.