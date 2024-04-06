NIE students’ SmartMop pitched in Shark Tank India

April 6, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: In a remarkable achievement for a startup germinated at the Incubation Centre of the National Institute of Engineering (NIE), Mysuru, two enterprising students have captured attention with their groundbreaking product, the SmartMop.

Mehul S. Jain and K.G. Yogindra, both 24 years old and hailing from Mysuru, founded CASPIAN and developed the SmartMop, which has garnered praise for its innovative engineering and branding.

The young engineers pitched their product that would make the household chore of mopping the floor an easy task. The mop adapts to the user and uses a special microfibre cloth that can be reused for six months.

Recently, CASPIAN had the opportunity to showcase their innovative solution on Shark Tank India Season 3’s last episode. Despite facing stiff competition from countless applicants, Mehul and Yogindra were selected to pitch their idea in front of the sharks.

The sharks were impressed by the ingenuity of the product, the company’s branding and its potential impact. However, they chose not to invest due to the company’s pre-revenue status.

CASPIAN’s appearance on Shark Tank India marks a significant milestone in their entrepreneurial journey. The startup has recently secured a tech patent, further enhancing its intellectual property portfolio. This achievement not only demonstrates CASPIAN’s engineering prowess but also positions them as frontrunners in the 1.5 billion US Dollar mop industry worldwide.

Looking ahead, CASPIAN will scale up the mass manufacturing of the SmartMop. With their innovative product and entrepreneurial spirit, Mehul and Yogindra are poised to make a lasting impact on the industry and beyond.