Yaduveer appeals electorate to support Modi for development of all sections of society

April 6, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Appreciating Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s efforts for ‘Make in India’ campaign, Mysuru-Kodagu Lok Sabha Constituency BJP candidate Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar appealed the electorate to ensure the re-election of Modi for taking the country to much greater heights.

Addressing traders from Jain community and other communities at Kannikaparameshwari Temple on Ashoka Road here on Thursday, Yaduveer recalled the contributions of the erstwhile Mysore rulers for the development and growth of the city.

Pointing out that it was the Mysore rulers who first introduced reservation in Palace jobs, he said that the rulers, apart from giving good administration, also pay heed to the welfare of the people.

Reiterating the need for re-election of Modi, he said that the people of Mysuru-Kodagu should support him in the LS polls in order to ensure that the country treads forward in the right path of development.

Earlier, Yaduveer addressed the gatherings at Lingambudhipalya where he took part in Sri Siddappaji Kandayotsava and Gujarati Samaj Bhavan in Yadavagiri. He also undertook a padayatra in Kailasapuram, Mandi Mohalla, Tilaknagar and Devaraja Market.