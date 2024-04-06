Get 20 seats for Cong. or face ‘blacklisting’: CM, Dy.CM

April 6, 2024

Bengaluru: With the first phase of polling for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections just days away, the Congress party is intensifying its efforts to secure maximum votes across all Lok Sabha segments in Karnataka.

During a meeting in Bengaluru with MLAs and party leaders, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar urged elected representatives and leaders to surpass the number of votes secured in the previous Assembly elections, aiming to win at least 20 out of the 28 Lok Sabha seats.

Furthermore, MLAs and party leaders have been cautioned that failure to garner sufficient votes for Congress candidates could lead to being ‘blacklisted’ from party positions and Government roles.

With nomination papers filed for 14 Lok Sabha Constituencies, party candidates and leaders are instructed to tirelessly engage with voters to secure their support.

Preparation for filing nomination papers for the remaining 14 LS seats, scheduled for polling on May 7, is also underway within the Congress party.