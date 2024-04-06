Former MLA Dr. Yathindra canvasses for Lakshmana
April 6, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Former Varuna MLA Dr. Yathindra Siddaramaiah rallied the people to vote for the Congress party, emphasising its track record of addressing public grievances and advocating for the welfare of the underprivileged.

Speaking at a campaign meeting in Basavanapura village, Chamundeshwari Assembly Constituency, Dr. Yathindra urged voters to critically assess each party’s commitment to serving the downtrodden before casting their votes. He also called for scrutiny of the BJP-led Central Government’s performance over the past decade.

Congress candidate M. Lakshmana echoed this sentiment, presenting himself as a grassroots worker committed to resolving community issues. He appealed to the electorate for the chance to serve them directly.

Following the speeches, Congress leaders and workers conducted door-to-door visits in the village, informing residents about the party’s Guarantee Schemes and ongoing development initiatives aimed at their welfare. Notable attendees included Congress leader Mavinahalli Siddegowda, former  Zilla Panchayat Members Rakesh Papanna and Beerihundi Basavanna, along with local leaders and Grama Panchayat (GP) Members.

