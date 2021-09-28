Lt. Gen. (retd.) P.C. Thimmaiah visits Kodagu Model School

September 28, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Lt. Gen. (retd.) Pattacheruvanda C. Thimmaiah visited Kodagu Model School at Vidyashankar Layout in Sathagalli here yesterday.

Lt. Gen. (retd.) Thimmaiah, now a resident of Mysuru, is also a member of Sri Kaveri Kodava Association, Mysuru East, which runs the School.

The former Army Officer was very much impressed by the progress of the school over the years. Expressing happiness about the infrastructural set up, he lauded the School’s achievements in a short period.

During his visit, Lt. Gen. (retd.) Thimmaiah discussed with the School authorities on what more was needed to be done for taking the Institution to greater heights and such other issues.

He suggested making Feeder Schools across the country as Sainik Schools, setting up of NCC units and increasing sporting activities in Schools. He also assured to come up with more useful suggestions whenever required on further development of Kodagu Model School.

The School Management members, staff and others accompanied him during his visit.