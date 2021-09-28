September 28, 2021

3-day free anti-rabies vaccine drive begins at all Government Veterinary Hospitals

Mysore/Mysuru: Marking World Rabies Day today, Department of Animal Husbandry has organised a 3-day free anti-rabies vaccination drive for pet dogs and cats at all Government Veterinary Hospitals in city and district from today.

World Rabies Day is held every year on Sept. 28. This date was chosen as it is the anniversary of the death of Louis Pasteur — the first person to successfully create a vaccine against rabies. This year’s theme is ‘Rabies: Facts, not Fear.’

Dr. B.N. Shadakshara Murthy, Dy. Director of the Department of Animal Husbandry, Mysuru, said that the free anti-rabies vaccine drive will be held for three days from today at 181 Government Veterinary Hospitals in the district including 11 in Mysuru city. There are seven Mobile Vet Dispensaries in the district, which are also administering anti-rabies vaccine, he said.

Pointing out that there are 18,000 pet and stray dogs in the district including 6,500 in city as per the 2020 census, he said that the dog census will be held once in five years and added that during the three-day anti-rabies vaccine drive 1ml of Anirab Vaccine is administered to pet dogs and cats besides stating that the anti-rabies vaccine for stray dogs and birth control measures are being undertaken by People For Animals (PFA) in association with Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) in city.

Lack of publicity: Due to lack of publicity about the free anti-rabies vaccine drive, almost all Government Veterinary Hospitals in city were empty as pet owners had no information about it.